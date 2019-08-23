City of Albuquerque unveils first conceptual designs of proposed homeless shelter | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque unveils first conceptual designs of proposed homeless shelter

Kai Porter
August 23, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque wants voters to approve $14 million to build a 24/7 emergency housing center.

Rendering show the facility would have housing areas for men, women and families -- along with a kitchen, dining area and a clinic.

“We're meeting with key stakeholders in our community to get input into that design,” said Lisa Huval, deputy director for housing and homelessness for the City of Albuquerque.

Huval said the new 300-bed shelter would provide services for people to transition into permanent housing.

"They can have some stability and safety and connect to services both within the shelter and out in the community,” Huval said.

Huval believes the city needs a centrally located shelter. The current West Side emergency shelter is 20 miles from downtown, and is no longer sustainable.

“We have to bus folks out there and back every day it costs about a million dollars a year just to provide transportation out there,” Huval said.

The city has secured nearly a $1 million state funding. It will ask for voters to approve another $14 million in general obligation bonds in November.

“Their taxes will not go up,” Huval said.

If the city gets the fund, construction would start in 2021.

Updated: August 23, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: August 23, 2019 05:21 PM

