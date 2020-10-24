City of Albuquerque ups enforcement of governor's public health order

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque is upping enforcement of the governor’s public health order by conducting a weekend blitz operation.
“It's about the city of Albuquerque being educated. We'll be going out to large box stores, retail, grocery stores, breweries, distilleries, parks—everywhere in the city,” said AFR Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Gene Gallegos.
Multiple agencies like APD, AFR, and the Park and Recreation Department will take part in the operation to make sure people and businesses are following the rules.
The governor recently increased restrictions after the state saw a spike in COVID cases.
AFR officials said their main focus of the operation won’t be handing out citations.
“Our main focus is education and compliance not punishments,” Gallegos said. “We're going to go out and do our best to encourage and advise everybody on the public health order and what their responsibilities are and warning them there could be citations by APD or state police if you're found to be breaking the public health order.”
People who violate the public health order could receive misdemeanor citation and a $100 fine. Businesses who violate the order could receive a $500.
“There's steps to everything and it would be us identifying that someone is not following the public health order, we would do a follow up and after we give them a warning,” Gallegos said. “ After that follow up we'll have APD follow us and if they're still not in compliance, APD will site them.
AFR said once the operation ends, they’re still going to be out there making sure everyone is following the rules.
KOB 4 reached out to the city to see how many citations were given out so far. A spokesperson said they won’t be giving out that information until the mayor’s briefing on Tuesday.
