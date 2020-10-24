City of Albuquerque ups enforcement of governor's public health order

AFR officials said their main focus of the operation won’t be handing out citations.

“Our main focus is education and compliance not punishments,” Gallegos said. “We're going to go out and do our best to encourage and advise everybody on the public health order and what their responsibilities are and warning them there could be citations by APD or state police if you're found to be breaking the public health order.”

People who violate the public health order could receive misdemeanor citation and a $100 fine. Businesses who violate the order could receive a $500.

“There's steps to everything and it would be us identifying that someone is not following the public health order, we would do a follow up and after we give them a warning,” Gallegos said. “ After that follow up we'll have APD follow us and if they're still not in compliance, APD will site them.

AFR said once the operation ends, they’re still going to be out there making sure everyone is following the rules.

KOB 4 reached out to the city to see how many citations were given out so far. A spokesperson said they won’t be giving out that information until the mayor’s briefing on Tuesday.