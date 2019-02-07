City of Albuquerque wants $127M for capital improvements

The city’s capital planner, Mark Motsko, told council members about Mayor Tim Keller’s plans to improve streets, drainage, community facilities and public safety.

He told KOB, “I would like to emphasize we appreciate when voters pass the bond. Just a reminder your taxes will not go up because we pay off the bonds as we issue new ones so we’re not increasing property taxes.”

The mayor’s plan includes $37 million for streets, $5.6 million for drainage and $6.5 million for public first responders.

However, the plan needs to be approved by Keller and the city council.

The first round of changes could come in two weeks, according to Councilor Trudy Jones.

She told KOB, “at that point, council will present very direct questions of the administration. Again, we will have presented our answer to the mayor’s budget.”

She also said she wants the city to focus on wrapping up current projects.

“I would like to see that money allocated to projects that we can finish up. I think it’s not a good time to start a multitude of new projects under which we don’t spend the money – we accumulate it and then we spend it. I think this should be the cycle we finish projects,” she added.

The committee will meet again on Feb. 21 to discuss changes to the mayor’s recommendations.