City of Albuquerque wants BioPark train lawsuit dismissed

KOB 4 reviewed five years of BioPark train maintenance records, which were provided by the City of Albuquerque. There was no case involving a train derailment that involving injuries.

The city filed a court document that says it denies all allegations being made by Lakatos.

The city asked a judge to dismiss the case.

The case is expected to be heard in court on Dec. 3.

Lakatos is seeking compensation for his injuries, including medical expenses and loss of income as well as emotional distress.

KOB 4 reached out to the City of Albuquerque for comment. A spokesperson would not comment on pending lawsuits.

Lakatos' lawyer did not respond to KOB 4’s request for comment.

