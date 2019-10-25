City of Albuquerque wants BioPark train lawsuit dismissed | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque wants BioPark train lawsuit dismissed

Joy Wang
October 25, 2019 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque responded to a lawsuit that was filed by a former train conductor.

Advertisement

James Lakatos said he was operating train 19, which travels through the ABQ BioPark when it derailed in May 2018.

Lakatos claims he was “thrown from his conductor's seat."

KOB 4 reviewed five years of BioPark train maintenance records, which were provided by the City of Albuquerque. There was no case involving a train derailment that involving injuries.

The city filed a court document that says it denies all allegations being made by Lakatos.

The city asked a judge to dismiss the case.

The case is expected to be heard in court on Dec. 3.

Lakatos is seeking compensation for his injuries, including medical expenses and loss of income as well as emotional distress.

KOB 4 reached out to the City of Albuquerque for comment. A spokesperson would not comment on pending lawsuits.

Lakatos' lawyer did not respond to KOB 4’s request for comment.
 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: October 25, 2019 06:17 PM
Created: October 25, 2019 04:27 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
Driver who killed 12-year-old girl sentenced to 45 days in jail
Driver who killed 12-year-old girl sentenced to 45 days in jail
Albuquerque Fire Rescue creates 6-floor haunted house
Albuquerque Fire Rescue creates 6-floor haunted house
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder
Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder
Advertisement



Police surround area near NE Albuquerque, officer shot
Police surround area near NE Albuquerque, officer shot
Officials figure out next move after severing ties with New Mexico Bowl sponsor
Officials figure out next move after severing ties with New Mexico Bowl sponsor
City of Albuquerque wants BioPark train lawsuit dismissed
City of Albuquerque wants BioPark train lawsuit dismissed
Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle
Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle
Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail