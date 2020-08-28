City of Albuquerque wants people to get the flu vaccine | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque wants people to get the flu vaccine

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: August 28, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: August 28, 2020 04:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wants people to get vaccinated for the flu. 

'We're coming into the fall. We've got two challenges-- flu season, which is always a challenge, then on top of that of course we have corona," he said.

Advertisement

City officials believe it could be a recipe for disaster if people don't get a flu vaccine.

The city plans to team up with local medical providers to get more people vaccinated.

However, the program will focus on getting children, the elderly and high-risk individuals vaccinated first.

"We can offer facilities in your neighborhood. We have enough facilities between community center, senior centers-- we also have tons of huge parking lots, we can do drive-up vaccinations," Keller said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
Decision 2020: Getting to know the personal side of Mark Ronchetti
Decision 2020: Getting to know the personal side of Mark Ronchetti
UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott
UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott
Man sentenced for threatening New Mexico governor
Man sentenced for threatening New Mexico governor
Advertisement


14-day quarantine still in effect for out-of-state travelers
14-day quarantine still in effect for out-of-state travelers
Money offered to Albuquerque for Operation Legend in limbo
Money offered to Albuquerque for Operation Legend in limbo
Secretary of State accepting absentee ballot applications for Nov. 3 election
Secretary of State accepting absentee ballot applications for Nov. 3 election
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott
UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott