City of Albuquerque wants people to get the flu vaccine

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: August 28, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: August 28, 2020 04:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wants people to get vaccinated for the flu.
'We're coming into the fall. We've got two challenges-- flu season, which is always a challenge, then on top of that of course we have corona," he said.
City officials believe it could be a recipe for disaster if people don't get a flu vaccine.
The city plans to team up with local medical providers to get more people vaccinated.
However, the program will focus on getting children, the elderly and high-risk individuals vaccinated first.
"We can offer facilities in your neighborhood. We have enough facilities between community center, senior centers-- we also have tons of huge parking lots, we can do drive-up vaccinations," Keller said.
