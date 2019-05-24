City of Albuquerque wants to help kids and families during summer | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque wants to help kids and families during summer

Patrick Hayes
May 24, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City leaders want to make sure Albuquerque kids have something to do during the summer to help keep them out of trouble.

Starting in June, there will be more than 100 programs geared toward kids including extended pool hours.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has increased funding for these types of programs by $2 million since taking office.

“Public safety is his number one priority as it should be but youth programs feed right into that so giving these kids a safe space helps create a public safety environment for our whole city,” said Cristin Chavez-Smith, the city’s Community Services Division Manager.

According to Chavez-Smith, the city plans on giving out 3,000 bus passes, 80,000 pool passes and 350,000 lunches at 150 different locations.

“We really just want to focus on giving kids a safe place that’s also really engaging when school is out of session,” she said.

Last year, nearly 400,000 kids participated in programs sponsored by the city.

However, organizers want to increase that number by 8%.

For more information and a list of summer activities, visit www.cabq.gov/summer.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: May 24, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: May 24, 2019 04:23 PM

