City of Albuquerque will not enforce outdoor dining ordinance
KOB Web Staff
June 13, 2019 11:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller announced Thursday the city will delay enforcement of an ordinance that zeros in on restaurants that provide dining on sidewalks.
"We’re working to make some changes to the IDO (Integrated Development Ordinance) as it was written under the previous administration and until that happens, we’re delaying the enforcement of this requirement,” Mayor Keller said.
The ordinance requires restaurants to erect a barrier around outdoor dining areas. However, the city anticipates the ordinance will be amended by the city council.
“It’s an unnecessary obstacle for local businesses that offer great outdoor seating. We’re siding with businesses and folks who want to enjoy this kind of atmosphere in Albuquerque," Keller said.
Updated: June 13, 2019 11:24 AM
Created: June 13, 2019 11:22 AM
