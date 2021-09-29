City of Albuquerque wins bid for popular neighborhood park

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque on Tuesday announced they were the highest bidder in an online auction of a local park.
The city purchased Santa Barbara Park for $60,000. The park was previously owned by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.
“The City has achieved our goal to own Santa Barbara Park,” Dave Simon, Director of Parks and Recreation, said. “The park is so important to the community and we look forward to preserving it for generations to come.”“
The auction closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
