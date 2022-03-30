City of Albuquerque's 'One Albuquerque Cleanup Month' returns for April

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In many cities, including Albuquerque, you may have visited a park and been frustrated with seeing trash lying around – but you can be a part of changing that in April.
The city is proclaiming April to be 'One Albuquerque Cleanup Month,' where neighborhoods pitch in to clean up their communities and make them beautiful.
"It's a good way to just say, 'You know what? We can organize and we can work with the city to get these things done,' and really we do this throughout the month of April to showcase that throughout the year," said Matthew Whelan, Director of the City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department. "Neighborhoods can sign up for up to two neighborhood cleanups a year so it doesn't have to be an all quadrant thing."
Here's how it works: Each Saturday in April will focus on a different quadrant in the city. The neighborhood associations, along with other volunteers and the City, will get together to clean up trash and illegal dumping.
"All the neighborhood associations will have already picked up their supplies the Friday or Thursday before and then when they wake up Saturday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.," Whelan said. "They just clean their area, then they gather all their stuff, they'll put it in a truck and they'll bring it to us at the central location – and we'll collect everything in that central location."
As Whelan mentioned, each of the cleanups will take place 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday. These are four locations where the cleanups are happening:
The deadline to sign up for the April 9 cleanup is April 1. During each cleanup, participants will meet up at the location and then break to clean up the respective quadrant.
"Last year we had over 730 volunteers for the four weeks and then we cleaned up more than 47 tons of litter and illegal dumping throughout that month," Whelan said. "So that's a lot of trash and it was a really good turnout so we decided to do it again."
47 tons of trash equates to almost 95,000 pounds of trash so if you want to get in on the cleanup this year, visit the City of Albuquerque website to register.
