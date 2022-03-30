City of Albuquerque's 'One Albuquerque Cleanup Month' returns for April

"All the neighborhood associations will have already picked up their supplies the Friday or Thursday before and then when they wake up Saturday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.," Whelan said. "They just clean their area, then they gather all their stuff, they'll put it in a truck and they'll bring it to us at the central location – and we'll collect everything in that central location."

As Whelan mentioned, each of the cleanups will take place 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday. These are four locations where the cleanups are happening:

Phil Chacon Park/Southeast quadrant – April 9

North Domingo Baca Park/Northeast quadrant – April 16

Tower Park/Southwest quadrant – April 23

Mariposa Basin Park/Taylor Ranch; Northwest quadrant – April 30

The deadline to sign up for the April 9 cleanup is April 1. During each cleanup, participants will meet up at the location and then break to clean up the respective quadrant.

"Last year we had over 730 volunteers for the four weeks and then we cleaned up more than 47 tons of litter and illegal dumping throughout that month," Whelan said. "So that's a lot of trash and it was a really good turnout so we decided to do it again."

47 tons of trash equates to almost 95,000 pounds of trash so if you want to get in on the cleanup this year, visit the City of Albuquerque website to register.