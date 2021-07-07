City of Belen declares flood emergency following heavy rain, canal breach

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 07, 2021 12:10 PM
Created: July 07, 2021 07:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Belen declared a flood emergency early Wednesday morning.
City officials said some motorists were trapped in vehicles but no injuries were reported.
Heavy rainfall caused the Highline Canal to breach, sending water down Delgado Avenue and into downtown Belen. The breach was secured by 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials said those in need of assistance can call the city's flood assistance line at (505) 966-2734.
The City of Belen and Valencia County have opened an emergency shelter at Dennis Chavez Elementary in Los Chavez. The American Red Cross will be providing aid at that location.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company