City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21

City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 19, 2020 12:51 PM
Created: October 19, 2020 12:45 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. —The city of Las Vegas is enacting a curfew that will be effective Wednesday, Oct. 21 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in San Miguel County. Mayor Louie Trujillo made the announcement at a press conference Monday. 

The curfew will begin at 10 p.m. and conclude at 5 a.m. the following day. Officials said the curfew is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 6. 

Advertisement

Trujillo reminded the public that face masks are required in the city and gatherings should be limited to 5 people. He pointed out a Trump rally that was held in the city over the weekend with over a hundred people — many not wearing masks. The mayor said he also saw many birthday parties being held at parks. 

"We are giving the authority to our local police officers to act on the best behalf of the citizens of Las Vegas and San Miguel County to issue citations to anyone who is not wearing a mask in public," Trujillo said. "So from now on, if you're seen by a police officer without a mask, you will be fined. We have educated the public since March regarding COVID — now we are moving into a stricter enforcement." 

Las Vegas had issued a curfew earlier this year after recent break-ins to unoccupied businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers are exempt from the order. 

To watch the official announcement, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico hospitals face staffing shortages as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise
New Mexico hospitals face staffing shortages as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise
Luna Wildfire burns more than 10,000 acres in Carson National Forest
Luna Wildfire burns more than 10,000 acres in Carson National Forest
Explosion at New Mexico cannabis plant critically injures 2
Explosion at New Mexico cannabis plant critically injures 2
DA Torrez helping other prosecutors with potential lawsuits against militia groups
DA Torrez helping other prosecutors with potential lawsuits against militia groups
Fire crews work to contain brush fire in Manzanita Mountains
Fire crews work to contain brush fire in Manzanita Mountains
Advertisement


City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
Supreme Court to hear case over border wall funding
More sections of the 30-foot high
New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties
New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties
Expert shares online learning tips for students with dyslexia
Expert shares online learning tips for students with dyslexia
Navajo Nation reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death