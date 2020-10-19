City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21

Trujillo reminded the public that face masks are required in the city and gatherings should be limited to 5 people. He pointed out a Trump rally that was held in the city over the weekend with over a hundred people — many not wearing masks. The mayor said he also saw many birthday parties being held at parks.

"We are giving the authority to our local police officers to act on the best behalf of the citizens of Las Vegas and San Miguel County to issue citations to anyone who is not wearing a mask in public," Trujillo said. "So from now on, if you're seen by a police officer without a mask, you will be fined. We have educated the public since March regarding COVID — now we are moving into a stricter enforcement."