City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 19, 2020 12:51 PM
Created: October 19, 2020 12:45 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. —The city of Las Vegas is enacting a curfew that will be effective Wednesday, Oct. 21 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in San Miguel County. Mayor Louie Trujillo made the announcement at a press conference Monday.
The curfew will begin at 10 p.m. and conclude at 5 a.m. the following day. Officials said the curfew is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 6.
Trujillo reminded the public that face masks are required in the city and gatherings should be limited to 5 people. He pointed out a Trump rally that was held in the city over the weekend with over a hundred people — many not wearing masks. The mayor said he also saw many birthday parties being held at parks.
"We are giving the authority to our local police officers to act on the best behalf of the citizens of Las Vegas and San Miguel County to issue citations to anyone who is not wearing a mask in public," Trujillo said. "So from now on, if you're seen by a police officer without a mask, you will be fined. We have educated the public since March regarding COVID — now we are moving into a stricter enforcement."
Las Vegas had issued a curfew earlier this year after recent break-ins to unoccupied businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers are exempt from the order.
To watch the official announcement, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company