City of Rio Rancho hosts Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen service members

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 31, 2021 05:25 PM
Created: May 31, 2021 03:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Boots, flags and photos decorated Veterans Memorial Park in Rio Rancho for Memorial Day.
“So this is a day for those who have fallen while in combat service and the U.S. military, obviously. We just want to make sure they're never forgotten,” said veteran Anthony Derierous.
Derierous was out Monday to help set up the tribute to his brothers and sisters in arms.
"I served in combat twice. I lost a lot of people while I was there in 2003, and 2004 when the war started, so lost a lot of members. I want to make sure that they're properly honored,” he said.
After the field was decorated, members of the community came together for a special ceremony.
"One word comes to mind. One word, and one word only. That's gratitude,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull.
The ceremony was a way of saying thank you to the veterans and families who paid the ultimate price in the service of our country.
“They went to war, they went to battle to defend the freedoms of not only the people here in the U.S., but around the world,” Mayor Hull added.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company