City of Rio Rancho hosts Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen service members

After the field was decorated, members of the community came together for a special ceremony.

"One word comes to mind. One word, and one word only. That's gratitude,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull.

The ceremony was a way of saying thank you to the veterans and families who paid the ultimate price in the service of our country.

“They went to war, they went to battle to defend the freedoms of not only the people here in the U.S., but around the world,” Mayor Hull added.