City offers de-escalation training for downtown businesses | KOB 4
City offers de-escalation training for downtown businesses

Casey Torres
Created: December 04, 2019 08:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Downtown businesses have the opportunity to attend a free training on de-escalation techniques. The training is intended to teach businesses how to handle a situation to prevent things from getting out of hand. 

"We're hoping that the participants of the training take something away that's going to help maintain the safety of their workspace," said Xochitl Campos Biggs, the social services coordinator for the City of Albuquerque. "But also maintain their safety and the safety of someone who is experiencing an escalated scenario."

The Albuquerque Police Department's Crisis Intervention Unit, the city's Department of Family and Community Services, and Bernalillo County's Behavioral Health Services will offer communication techniques. 

APD will focus on mental health issues while the county will offer advice on dealing with someone under the influence. 

The training will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sister Bar. The next training will be Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the same place and time.

There's space in each session for 30 people. To sign up for a training, call (505) 595-4572 or email xcamposbiggs@cabq.gov. 


