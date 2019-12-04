City offers de-escalation training for downtown businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Downtown businesses have the opportunity to attend a free training on de-escalation techniques. The training is intended to teach businesses how to handle a situation to prevent things from getting out of hand.

"We're hoping that the participants of the training take something away that's going to help maintain the safety of their workspace," said Xochitl Campos Biggs, the social services coordinator for the City of Albuquerque. "But also maintain their safety and the safety of someone who is experiencing an escalated scenario."