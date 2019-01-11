City offers free Biopark, museum admission to furloughed employees | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

City offers free Biopark, museum admission to furloughed employees

City offers free Biopark, museum admission to furloughed employees

Marian Camacho
January 11, 2019 08:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque is offering free admission for furloughed employees to some of the city's most popular attractions.

Advertisement

Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement Friday.

The free admission will be for furloughed employees and one guest to the BioPark zoo, aquarium, and botanical garden, as well as Albuquerque Museum and the Balloon Museum.

All furloughed employees need to do is show a valid federal ID upon entry. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 11, 2019 08:39 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
Tempur-Pedic manufacturing facility hosting 'Dreamy Job Fair' for expansion
Tempur-Pedic manufacturing facility hosting 'Dreamy Job Fair' for expansion
Advertisement




Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
David J. Zuber
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Teen accused in cousin's death to remain behind bars
Teen accused in cousin's death to remain behind bars
Wisconsin girl missing since October, found alive
Wisconsin girl missing since October, found alive
Tempur-Pedic manufacturing facility hosting 'Dreamy Job Fair' for expansion
Tempur-Pedic manufacturing facility hosting 'Dreamy Job Fair' for expansion