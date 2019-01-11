City offers free Biopark, museum admission to furloughed employees
Marian Camacho
January 11, 2019 08:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque is offering free admission for furloughed employees to some of the city's most popular attractions.
Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement Friday.
The free admission will be for furloughed employees and one guest to the BioPark zoo, aquarium, and botanical garden, as well as Albuquerque Museum and the Balloon Museum.
All furloughed employees need to do is show a valid federal ID upon entry.
During the government shut down, thousands of Albuquerque residents will go unpaid. We’re— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) January 11, 2019
offering FREE admission for furloughed employees and a guest to @abqbiopark (Zoo or
Aquarium/Botanical Garden), @abqmuseum, or the @balloonmuseum. Bring your valid federal ID.
