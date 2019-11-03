City officials ask voters to approve homeless shelter bond, some business owners remain skeptical

Eighteen other businesses around Coronado Park have signed a letter addressed to Mayor Keller asking him to stop using Coronado Park as a pickup location for the westside homeless shelter.

Deputy Director of Housing and Homelessness Lisa Huval said the city is making strides to clean up the park by stepping up police patrols, but she said a more permanent solution will be up to voters Tuesday.

"As as a city, we're definitely aware about the security concerns at Coronado Park and I really feel that is on us as a city to address,” she said.

Huval said if approved, the $14 million centrally located homeless shelter would end the busing system. City officials have not said where the located of the shelter will be.

"Sometimes things are painted in a different view to make things look as if they're not,” Baker said.

Baker said he wants to see a solution to the problem, but he also wants voters to be well-informed.

"We want to be successful, we want to make our employees successful. We want Albuquerque to be successful,” he said.

Mayor spokesperson Jessie Damazyn sent KOB 4 a statement about the city's efforts to improve the park and the surrounding area:

"The City continues to work on reducing the impact of the unsheltered population on the neighborhoods surrounding Coronado Park, including the installation of gates, lighting and sidewalks and frequent cleanup of the Park. We also regularly send outreach teams to the Park to connect people with services, meals and shelter.

Homelessness is one of the biggest challenges we are facing as a community, and the best way we can help change the situation at Coronado Park and across the city is by building Albuquerque’s first homeless center where people can go 24/7."

The $14 million bond for the shelter will not raise taxes if its approved.