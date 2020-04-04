City officials evaluate downtown convention center as potential space for COVID-19 patients

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque city officials said they’re evaluating the city convention center to use as a potential space for COVID-19 patients.
The convention center in Downtown is split into two wings—and east and a west wing. Officials said the east wing of the building would work as an emergency hospital and the west would could be used as a place for essential employees to stay if they need to quarantine and can’t go home.
“We are in touch with Army Corps of Engineers as was noted, and rightfully so, the first choice and the first move is going to be Lovelace, so we have been out here, have been in touch with them and are aware of the square footage and so forth so that was kind of step one,” said Mayor Keller during a Saturday press conference. “Step two is kind of our own emergency operations team is looking at this for multiple purposes. If the army's going to come in and build an emergency hospital, the good news for the city is the army will take care of all those details.”
The Mayor said the convention center space is not needed right now, but that they will be reevaluating to make sure the space is ready in case they do need it.
Other convention centers across the country are already being utilized to fight the pandemic in places like New York City and Chicago.
The governor announced Friday that the ACOE will begin construction on the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson so it can be used for COVID-19 patients who no longer need to be in intensive care.
Retrofitting the Lovelace building is expected to take two weeks.
