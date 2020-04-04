City officials evaluate downtown convention center as potential space for COVID-19 patients

“We are in touch with Army Corps of Engineers as was noted, and rightfully so, the first choice and the first move is going to be Lovelace, so we have been out here, have been in touch with them and are aware of the square footage and so forth so that was kind of step one,” said Mayor Keller during a Saturday press conference. “Step two is kind of our own emergency operations team is looking at this for multiple purposes. If the army's going to come in and build an emergency hospital, the good news for the city is the army will take care of all those details.”

The Mayor said the convention center space is not needed right now, but that they will be reevaluating to make sure the space is ready in case they do need it.