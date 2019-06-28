City officials: Federal grant money withheld due to ABQ's immigrant-friendly status

“One of the things that's been very helpful for us with gun crimes is using technology to track gun crimes to go after you know criminals using guns,” said Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesperson for APD. “We're doing that very effectively.”



APD said they have the numbers to prove it. Shootings with injuries are down 7% compared to this time last year.

20% of those shootings were ruled accidents.



“We're able to use the technology to track who these offenders are, who the victims are, where in the city, where can we put our resources and you know we follow the shell casings,” explained Gallegos.



APD was awarded about a million dollars in federal grant money to fund these programs – but the money hasn't come yet.



City officials say it's because of Albuquerque's status as an immigrant-friendly city.



“Every court that's ruled on this around the country has determined that the administration adding rules about immigration to these grants is unconstitutional,” said City Councilor Pat Davis. “It's just that this grant hasn't gotten to court yet.”



Pat Davis is one of the city councilors who passed the resolution to give Albuquerque an immigrant-friendly status.



“So we're sort of stuck in this political quagmire when we have a solution and money waiting in D.C. to help us and the people who are supposed to write the check are playing politics with it. That's what's frustrating,” Davis explained.



The city is looking at other options and relying on state funding for some of its programs.

KOB 4 reached out to the Department of Justice but did not get a response.

The New Mexico Republican Party told KOB 4 that illegal immigration a crisis and the party stands by the president's decision to put a stop to it.