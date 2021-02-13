Winter storm conditions in Albuquerque metro area expected to ramp up overnight

“We definitely see more car crashes when the roads get slick, whether it's from black ice, snow or even rain,” said Lee Martin, a spokesperson with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. “We will see an increase in car accidents, so we're just trying to keep everybody safe and get the message out to remind people that they don't have to travel during inclement weather unless it's absolutely necessary”.

BCFD said they're staffed and ready to handle a larger call volume. Crews with the city of Albuquerque are also working to keep the roads dry, focusing primarily on emergency routes, bridges, then intersections.

Around 70 crew members will be working in 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear.



STORM WATCH