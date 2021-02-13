Winter storm conditions in Albuquerque metro area expected to ramp up overnight

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Winter weather has started to move into the Albuquerque metro area Saturday evening and is expected to continue through Sunday.
State officials and first responders are encouraging people to plan ahead by doing things like keeping water faucets dripping to prevent pipes from freezing, having warm clothes on hand, and bringing pets inside.
If possible, people are also encouraged to check on their neighbors and avoid travel.
“What we're looking at is slick roads, dangerous driving conditions, so please slow down. In your vehicle, it's good to have a little kit prepared for being able to have water and food for the people that are in there, warm blankets, maybe some kitty litter to be able to get out some traction on the snow or ice that you might be stuck into,” said Wynn Brannin, with the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“We definitely see more car crashes when the roads get slick, whether it's from black ice, snow or even rain,” said Lee Martin, a spokesperson with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. “We will see an increase in car accidents, so we're just trying to keep everybody safe and get the message out to remind people that they don't have to travel during inclement weather unless it's absolutely necessary”.
BCFD said they're staffed and ready to handle a larger call volume. Crews with the city of Albuquerque are also working to keep the roads dry, focusing primarily on emergency routes, bridges, then intersections.
Around 70 crew members will be working in 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear.
