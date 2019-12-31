City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row

Some people said they wished city officials would host their own celebration for the public.

"I wish there would be more fireworks. I love colors and seeing different things. We have a beautiful city—I would love to see more loving and peace,” one person said.

Despite the lack of city events, people are still finding ways to celebrate.

Matt Smith with Gruet Winery is doing just that by bringing back the 20s.

“We are doing a roaring 20's dinner with everybody at the winery,” he said. “Till then, our tasting room is open and busy a lot of people buying champagne for tonight."

The city has not announced any plans for any upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations. In the meantime, Isleta Casino and various bars and clubs are hosting events.