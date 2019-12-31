City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque residents are ready to ring in the next decade, but they won’t be found celebrating on Civic Plaza Tuesday night.
The last time the city hosted a New Year’s Eve event on the plaza was when we were going into 2016.
While the fun ended in 2017, other New Mexico cities have their own New Year’s Eve celebrations like the chile drop in Las Cruces and Santa Fe’s Zia drop.
Taos is joining Albuquerque by opting for a New Year’s Eve before dark after they did away with their own New Year’s Eve balloon release.
Some people said they wished city officials would host their own celebration for the public.
"I wish there would be more fireworks. I love colors and seeing different things. We have a beautiful city—I would love to see more loving and peace,” one person said.
Despite the lack of city events, people are still finding ways to celebrate.
Matt Smith with Gruet Winery is doing just that by bringing back the 20s.
“We are doing a roaring 20's dinner with everybody at the winery,” he said. “Till then, our tasting room is open and busy a lot of people buying champagne for tonight."
The city has not announced any plans for any upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations. In the meantime, Isleta Casino and various bars and clubs are hosting events.
