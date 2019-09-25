City officials implement solutions to discourage illegal street racing
Ryan Laughlin
September 25, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— City officials laid down rumble strips on Balloon Fiesta Parkway Tuesday to discourage illegal street racing.
City councilman Brad Winter has undertaken the issue of illegal street racing ever since he went out and witnessed it firsthand.
"A lot of times they just sit here and do donuts and I can hear it all the way from my house when they're doing donuts,” said Councilman Winter. “Maybe they'll just think we're just spectating. See there we go."
The noise from the racing has caused at least one person to move out of their nearby apartment.
Councilman Winter said the rumble strips are not supposed to disrupt the flow of normal traffic.
“It doesn't impede traffic, but hopefully the racers won't like it,” he said. "And we're trying to find different ways we can solve the problem."
Whether the strips will make an impact on the problem remains to be seen.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Created: September 25, 2019 05:22 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved