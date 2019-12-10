City officials say ART bus memes help raise awareness

City officials have temporarily placed orange barriers along central to improve safety conditions.

"As of right now, that's up there because there's quite a few motorists that are crossing the ART lanes, leaving some of the great local businesses that are there and we need to prevent that,” Chandler said.

The orange cone barrier starts along Central and 52nd. There is no timeline for when they will be taken down, but city officials said there is a plan to create a more permanent solution.

"What's important here is that we're continuing to look at the ART project,” Chandler said.

A permanent curb was built near Central and Atrisco and city leaders said they plan to add more in the next six to eight months.

The areas they are looking to install the permanent barriers includes areas between San Mateo, San Pedro, Nob Hill, near the BioPark and where orange barriers are already up in the West Side.

"We are going to add preventative measures, we are going to add infrastructure to make it better, to make sure that it doesn't happen again and to prevent people from crossing those ART lanes so that nobody gets hurt,” Chandler said.

Chandler said the city has already been working with a local contractor to identify the best places to install permanent curbs or plastic traffic posts called delineators.