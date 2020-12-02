City officials say holiday Shop & Stroll is still a go in Nob Hill and Old Town

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the cancellation of the Twinkle Light Parade and postponement of the River of Lights, the holidays in Albuquerque will feel a lot different this year. However, city officials said the Nob Hill's annual Shop & Stroll is still on.
The event combines the spirit of the holidays with helping struggling local businesses.
"We've been struggling for almost a year to figure how local businesses can really adapt, to keep people working, keep money flowing. And this holiday season we've been challenged more and more because it's just too easy to hit that buy button on Amazon and bypass local," said Albuquerque City Councilman Pat Davis.
This year, people can also shop and stroll in Old Town.
City officials there will be free two-hour parking in Nob Hill, Downtown and Old Town for the event.
