City officials to ask state lawmakers for helping fighting crime, homelessness

That is in addition to the $14 million approved by voters earlier this month.

"It's important because the services we'll be providing, people from all over the state will be accessing so it's really important that we get the buy in from everyone,” Peña said.

The city will also ask for money for a new police substation near San Mateo and Kathryn, safer crosswalks and new crime-fighting technology.

The legislative session starts Jan 21., 2020.