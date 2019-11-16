City officials to ask state lawmakers for helping fighting crime, homelessness

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque City Council members will discuss their plans for the 2020 state legislature Monday.
"You know as a city we have so many needs so we need to narrow them down,” said City Council President Klarissa Peña.
The 7-page resolution or 'wish list' includes three sections: “Significant Regional Projects”, “Neighborhood Projects” and “Operations and Program Support.”
One of the projects the city hopes to get funding for include $14 million for the city’s homeless shelter.
That is in addition to the $14 million approved by voters earlier this month.
"It's important because the services we'll be providing, people from all over the state will be accessing so it's really important that we get the buy in from everyone,” Peña said.
The city will also ask for money for a new police substation near San Mateo and Kathryn, safer crosswalks and new crime-fighting technology.
The legislative session starts Jan 21., 2020.
