City pays out $2.3 million in settlements

In 2015, a wild police chase led to the death of an innocent bystander. Oscar Almeida was killed as he sat in his SUV at a stoplight at Coors and Quail. Three others were injured.

The city settled a claim for that case for $90,000.

Another case involved a former APD officer back in 2008. Investigators said Vera Haskill, 47, was passed out in the parking lot of Sidewinder Bar when someone repeatedly backed over her.

Then-Officer Sergeant Andrew Gallegos was named the prime suspect.

Haskill’s wrongful death claim was settled for $100,000.

The list of cases in the litigation report include some cases where the city paid out nothing because the case was dropped or dismissed.

City officials said in most, if not all, settlement agreements the city does not admit fault.