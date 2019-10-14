City pays out $2.3 million in settlements | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City pays out $2.3 million in settlements

Nathan O'Neal
October 14, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A litigation report reveals the city of Albuquerque has spent $2.3 million settling cases over a six month period.

Advertisement

The payments are tied to more than two dozen cases ranging from crumbling sidewalks to a deadly police chase.

In one case, the city paid more than $390,000 to a man who was bitten by a police K9. Another case reveals a woman was paid $40,000 from the city after she claimed her wheelchair tipped over on an uneven sidewalk at the BioPark.

In 2015, a wild police chase led to the death of an innocent bystander. Oscar Almeida was killed as he sat in his SUV at a stoplight at Coors and Quail. Three others were injured.

The city settled a claim for that case for $90,000.

Another case involved a former APD officer back in 2008. Investigators said Vera Haskill, 47, was passed out in the parking lot of Sidewinder Bar when someone repeatedly backed over her.

Then-Officer Sergeant Andrew Gallegos was named the prime suspect.

Haskill’s wrongful death claim was settled for $100,000.

The list of cases in the litigation report include some cases where the city paid out nothing because the case was dropped or dismissed.

City officials said in most, if not all, settlement agreements the city does not admit fault.

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Created: October 14, 2019 06:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell
Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell
APD: Man shot, killed by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
Key witness hopes Nehemiah Griego will be held accountable
Key witness hopes Nehemiah Griego will be held accountable
New Mexico officially celebrates its first Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico officially celebrates its first Indigenous Peoples' Day
Advertisement



Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
City pays out $2.3 million in settlements
City pays out $2.3 million in settlements
Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn
Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn
Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing
Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing
Rio Rancho teenagers go viral with song about suicide
Rio Rancho teenagers go viral with song about suicide