City pays out $2.3 million in settlements
Nathan O'Neal
October 14, 2019 06:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A litigation report reveals the city of Albuquerque has spent $2.3 million settling cases over a six month period.
The payments are tied to more than two dozen cases ranging from crumbling sidewalks to a deadly police chase.
In one case, the city paid more than $390,000 to a man who was bitten by a police K9. Another case reveals a woman was paid $40,000 from the city after she claimed her wheelchair tipped over on an uneven sidewalk at the BioPark.
In 2015, a wild police chase led to the death of an innocent bystander. Oscar Almeida was killed as he sat in his SUV at a stoplight at Coors and Quail. Three others were injured.
The city settled a claim for that case for $90,000.
Another case involved a former APD officer back in 2008. Investigators said Vera Haskill, 47, was passed out in the parking lot of Sidewinder Bar when someone repeatedly backed over her.
Then-Officer Sergeant Andrew Gallegos was named the prime suspect.
Haskill’s wrongful death claim was settled for $100,000.
The list of cases in the litigation report include some cases where the city paid out nothing because the case was dropped or dismissed.
City officials said in most, if not all, settlement agreements the city does not admit fault.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Created: October 14, 2019 06:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved