City plans to replace ABQ BioPark train route with electric tram

Gibson said he hoped the electric tram would be carrying people between the aquarium and the zoo by now – but shipping the tram from the British company that manufactured it has proven difficult during global supply chain complications.

"Our whole team was working very closely, coordinating with the team in the UK and different shipping companies to make sure it got here on the best timeline possible," Gibson said.

The new timeline has the tram ready for customers in the spring of 2022.

As for the old train, they plan to reuse it in the Heritage Farm part of the Botanic Garden – but pushed the timeline back for that project too.