City plans to study intersection of Girard and Lomas after woman was hit by car

“I was in the middle of the intersection and the driver didn’t even see me or my dog,” Fox said.

City officials said they are planning another pedestrian analysis that would consist of someone sitting out here, watching traffic, seeing how many pedestrians there are, and noting how pedestrians interact with vehicles and bicyclists.

“Something to call attention to slow down the traffic – whether it be a traffic circle or bumps, I’m not sure what all the options are, but something at the very least, a cross-walk,” Fox said.

Officials are aiming for the pedestrian analysis this fall.