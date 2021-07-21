City plans to study intersection of Girard and Lomas after woman was hit by car

Brittany Costello
Updated: July 21, 2021 06:15 PM
Created: July 21, 2021 03:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One woman is calling attention to the speeding problem near Girard and Lomas after she was hit by a car while walking her dog.
“There's nothing like getting hit by a car to put a fire under your butt to do something,” said Chris Fox, an area resident.
Traffic has picked up since the relaxation of COVID restrictions.
City officials said they tried to address problems in this area in 2016 when they re-striped Girard, narrowing the lanes and putting in bike lanes.
“I was in the middle of the intersection and the driver didn’t even see me or my dog,” Fox said.
City officials said they are planning another pedestrian analysis that would consist of someone sitting out here, watching traffic, seeing how many pedestrians there are, and noting how pedestrians interact with vehicles and bicyclists.
“Something to call attention to slow down the traffic – whether it be a traffic circle or bumps, I’m not sure what all the options are, but something at the very least, a cross-walk,” Fox said.
Officials are aiming for the pedestrian analysis this fall.
