City prepares for flooding on Bosque trails

"We're going to get in there and make sure we get everything back to 100 percent," said Brandon Gibson with the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Gibson helps manage the Open Space Division and said even though trails will need some work – all this water is a welcomed sight.

"It's good for the habitat, it's good for the wildlife and it's good for fire prevention," Gibson said.

He's expecting it will still be weeks before the water levels drop.