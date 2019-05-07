City prepares for flooding on Bosque trails
Ryan Laughlin
May 07, 2019 06:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Rio Grande continues to rise, even causing flooding on some trails. The river is flowing just under 5,000 cubic feet per second – that's about twice as fast as the average for this time of year.
The trails are managed by the city's Open Space Department. They say it's been years since the water has been this high, but they have a plan to manage a lot of the land.
Some trails are currently underwater, but they say that's not a big concern because they'll be out assessing the damage after the water recedes.
"We're going to get in there and make sure we get everything back to 100 percent," said Brandon Gibson with the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
Gibson helps manage the Open Space Division and said even though trails will need some work – all this water is a welcomed sight.
"It's good for the habitat, it's good for the wildlife and it's good for fire prevention," Gibson said.
He's expecting it will still be weeks before the water levels drop.
