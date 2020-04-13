City rolls out new three-tiered system to help keep APD officers safe from virus

Faith Egbuonu
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our communities, schools, businesses—even police departments across the country—Albuquerque Police Department said they're being proactive with a new three-tier system put in place to stay ahead of the virus.
Mayor Keller discussed the city's critical efforts to protect police officers in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 Monday.
"Officers coming down with corona has been a major, major problem. It has crippled police departments in parts of the country," Keller said. "We’re limiting exposures to our officers as best that we can, whether it’s the safety glasses, gloves, two types of masks and hand sanitizer that have been issued to all of them.”
APD officials said none have contracted the virus, but they're prepared just in case with the new three-tier system.
“We’ll have a total of up to 388 officers and 95 supervisors available should we ever reach that critical mass situation with the disease. It also gives us flexibility where to rapidly respond," said Chief Mike Geier with the Albuquerque Police Department. "This process is in place, so it’s activated when needed, we call it out and it will meet also internal and external needs quickly without depleting the field services.”
