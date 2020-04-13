City rolls out new three-tiered system to help keep APD officers safe from virus | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City rolls out new three-tiered system to help keep APD officers safe from virus

Faith Egbuonu
Created: April 13, 2020 06:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our communities, schools, businesses—even police departments across the country—Albuquerque Police Department said they're being proactive with a new three-tier system put in place to stay ahead of the virus.

Mayor Keller discussed the city's critical efforts to protect police officers in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 Monday.

Advertisement

"Officers coming down with corona has been a major, major problem. It has crippled police departments in parts of the country," Keller said. "We’re limiting exposures to our officers as best that we can, whether it’s the safety glasses, gloves, two types of masks and hand sanitizer that have been issued to all of them.”

APD officials said none have contracted the virus, but they're prepared just in case with the new three-tier system.

“We’ll have a total of up to 388 officers and 95 supervisors available should we ever reach that critical mass situation with the disease. It also gives us flexibility where to rapidly respond," said Chief Mike Geier with the Albuquerque Police Department. "This process is in place, so it’s activated when needed, we call it out and it will meet also internal and external needs quickly without depleting the field services.”

For more information, visit cabq.gov .


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Extra $600 in unemployment coming to New Mexicans
Extra $600 in unemployment coming to New Mexicans
6 new deaths, 74 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 1,245
6 new deaths, 74 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 1,245
Republicans push back on coronavirus business restrictions
Republicans push back on coronavirus business restrictions
New Mexico gets late dose of winter with spring snow
New Mexico gets late dose of winter with spring snow
APD: One person dead following shooting in NW Albuquerque
APD: One person dead following shooting in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement


Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Santa Fe Adult Correctional Facility
Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Santa Fe Adult Correctional Facility
Legacy Church sues state after governor includes churches in mass gatherings ban
Legacy Church sues state after governor includes churches in mass gatherings ban
5 additional deaths, 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
5 additional deaths, 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
City rolls out new three-tiered system to help keep APD officers safe from virus
City rolls out new three-tiered system to help keep APD officers safe from virus
New Mexico sports teams shift their focus on the community during pandemic
New Mexico sports teams shift their focus on the community during pandemic