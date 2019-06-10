Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
June 10, 2019 06:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque is opening up two free splash pads today for families to enjoy.
The Cesar Chavez spray pad and Wells Park spray pad are both opening Monday, and they're both free of charge.
The splash pads will be open Monday through Saturday until Aug. 2.
There are additional spray pads around Albuquerque that charge a fee.
