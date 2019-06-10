Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
June 10, 2019 06:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque is opening up two free splash pads today for families to enjoy.

Advertisement

The Cesar Chavez spray pad and Wells Park spray pad are both opening Monday, and they're both free of charge.

The splash pads will be open Monday through Saturday until Aug. 2.

There are additional spray pads around Albuquerque that charge a fee.

Click here for a full list and times and locations.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: June 10, 2019 06:47 AM
Created: June 10, 2019 06:44 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Visitor dies at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico
Visitor dies at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico
One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque
One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
Advertisement




Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Dozens rally against child abuse in downtown Albuquerque
Dozens rally against child abuse in downtown Albuquerque
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
EB I-40 shut down at Unser due to crash involving a pedestrian
EB I-40 shut down at Unser due to crash involving a pedestrian