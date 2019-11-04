City to ask for state funding to finish school crosswalk improvements | KOB 4
City to ask for state funding to finish school crosswalk improvements

Kassi Nelson
Created: November 04, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—City officials have started making progress on improving school crosswalks after a report highlighted issues with them, but the city still needs more funding from the state to complete all improvements.

According to the September report, 21 schools need some improvements to their crosswalks. Six of those school crosswalks are labeled as “high priority”.

“We immediately want to get working on it right away and we want to improve those crosswalks as soon as we possibly can,” said Johnny Chandler with the Department of Municipal Development.

Improvements have already started at Jefferson Middle School on Girard and Lomas. The crosswalk at Jefferson Middle is being relocated entirely to line up with intersection signals.

Chandler said the city is doing what they can with what they have to make more improvements.

“We finished the crosswalk report but it doesn't mean our budget all the sudden grew to accommodate that,” Chandler said.

Chandler said a lot of those improvements will go toward improving pedestrian signs to make them more conspicuous.

“A lot of the recommendations in that report are for rectangular rapid flashing beacons known as RRFB's. Those run at about $30,000 a piece if not more,” he said.

The crosswalk improvements could cost anywhere from $1 million to $1.5 million.

City officials have already installed new signs at Hoover and John Baker Middle Schools. They have also talked to APS to see if there is a possibility the district will staff crossing guards at middle schools.


