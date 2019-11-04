City to ask for state funding to finish school crosswalk improvements

Chandler said the city is doing what they can with what they have to make more improvements.

“We finished the crosswalk report but it doesn't mean our budget all the sudden grew to accommodate that,” Chandler said.

Chandler said a lot of those improvements will go toward improving pedestrian signs to make them more conspicuous.

“A lot of the recommendations in that report are for rectangular rapid flashing beacons known as RRFB's. Those run at about $30,000 a piece if not more,” he said.

The crosswalk improvements could cost anywhere from $1 million to $1.5 million.

City officials have already installed new signs at Hoover and John Baker Middle Schools. They have also talked to APS to see if there is a possibility the district will staff crossing guards at middle schools.