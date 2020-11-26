City to open fifth hotel for homeless

The City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, the state, UNMH, Presbyterian, Lovelace, and numerous non-profit organizations have established a coordinated effort to tackle the challenges the unhoused population face during the current public health crisis.

According to the city, the four hotels are helping 630 people including families and seniors. That’s about three times the amount of people the city was serving this time last year, according to Keller.

“And so Albuquerque, compared to other cities, we have stepped up, in a very, very powerful way,” Keller added.

“This is an unprecedented public health emergency that requires all of us to do our part,” said Bernalillo County Public Safety Deputy County Manager Greg Perez.

“People need to be safe, they need to get connected to services and right now our Westside Emergency Housing Shelter through the pandemic has been open 24/7 providing that meals a day and connection to services,” said Carol Pierce, the city’s director of family and community services.

People staying in the hotel have access to three meals a day, resources to find permanent housing, and Wi-Fi for students to do schoolwork.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 311 to be connected with vital services.