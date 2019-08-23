City to require permit to park in neighborhood near the NM State Fair

City officials hope some signs that read “Permit Parking A” will help ease the parking pain this year. The city is implementing a permanent permit program, from Cagua to Alvarado and Lomas to Domingo.

Anyone who parks there has to have a pass.

“You do risk a parking ticket if you park on these streets without a parking permit,” said Johnny Chandler, public information coordinator with the City of Albuquerque Municipal Development Department.

People who live in that area will get three permits each.

But the permit program presents a few problems for area businesses.

“I pay the taxes, join the club and yet at the same time they don't have enough common sense to understand that all I want are seven or eight passes for my guys to park,” said Joe Kirkpatrick, the owner of Auto Glass Services.

Kirkpatrick said his small parking lot is for his customers. Without enough passes, he’s worried his workers will be ticketed.

“I’ll pay for the printing of my own parking passes,” he said.

He said so far, there's no permit plan for them.

“They can reach out to our parking enforcement division and we will work with them,” said Chandler.

The permits will be required year round. However, enforcement will increase during big events like the fair.