City wants feedback for Bicycle Boulevard improvements

Casey Torres
February 02, 2019 05:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The city is looking to improve Bicycle Boulevard west of Yale Blvd. SE, all the way to Paseo Del Bosque Trail. 

Bicycle Boulevard has been around since 2009 with marked streets and signage. 

City Councilor for District 2, Isaac Benton, says a consultant will show powerpoints of design ideas for Bicycle Boulevard at a meeting where the public can provide feedback. 

"The most important part that needs to be improved upon is the connections across I-25 and across the railroad tracks. Basically, the bike boulevard just sort of ends at those two places because they couldn't figure out how to connect it," Benton said. 

Benton says more lighting is a common request, but it's too expensive to get started on right now. 

Designated lanes for bicyclists will only be created in busy intersections. 

There is no cost estimate for the project yet. Benton says it all depends on what the public asks for. 

The public meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

It will be held at Botts Hall, at the Special Collections Library on Central. 

Casey Torres


Updated: February 02, 2019 05:13 PM
Created: February 02, 2019 04:56 PM

