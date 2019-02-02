City wants feedback for Bicycle Boulevard improvements

"The most important part that needs to be improved upon is the connections across I-25 and across the railroad tracks. Basically, the bike boulevard just sort of ends at those two places because they couldn't figure out how to connect it," Benton said.

Benton says more lighting is a common request, but it's too expensive to get started on right now.

Designated lanes for bicyclists will only be created in busy intersections.

There is no cost estimate for the project yet. Benton says it all depends on what the public asks for.

The public meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be held at Botts Hall, at the Special Collections Library on Central.