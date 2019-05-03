City waves yellow flag over go-kart track liquor license

"Everyone that owns this business also has real full-time jobs," Chavez said. "We don't have money just to throw at this all the time."

He said inspectors required new plans and permits for things like traffic, upgrades, even a volleyball court at the facility.

"Every time – it seems like a new officer from inside the city asks us to do something new," he said.

KOB 4 asked the city's planning department what all of this had to do with a liquor license, and they said:

"We appreciate AIK's longtime commitment to growing their family-friendly and fun business in Albuquerque, and we want to work with them to get the process done in a way that helps them be successful and also protects our residents' safety and accessibility. We are reaching out to make sure that happens."

The owners were also upset that the city gave large, out-of-state companies like Topgolf huge tax credits – leaving their local karting business wondering if all of this is really worth it.