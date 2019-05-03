City waves yellow flag over go-kart track liquor license | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City waves yellow flag over go-kart track liquor license

Hawker Vanguard
May 03, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Indoor Karting is the only indoor track in New Mexico. The owners of the popular spot say they added a restaurant and a bar, but the city is telling them to pump the brakes. 

Advertisement

In 2008, Daniel Chavez and his family decided to fix up an abandoned bowling alley near the International District and turn it into Albuquerque Indoor Karting. 

Recently, they decided to add a restaurant. When the track applied for a beer and wine license this past fall, Chavez said the city's approval had strings attached and additional costs. 

"Everyone that owns this business also has real full-time jobs," Chavez said. "We don't have money just to throw at this all the time."

He said inspectors required new plans and permits for things like traffic, upgrades, even a volleyball court at the facility. 

"Every time – it seems like a new officer from inside the city asks us to do something new," he said. 

KOB 4 asked the city's planning department what all of this had to do with a liquor license, and they said: 

"We appreciate AIK's longtime commitment to growing their family-friendly and fun business in Albuquerque, and we want to work with them to get the process done in a way that helps them be successful and also protects our residents' safety and accessibility. We are reaching out to make sure that happens." 

The owners were also upset that the city gave large, out-of-state companies like Topgolf huge tax credits – leaving their local karting business wondering if all of this is really worth it. 

Credits

Hawker Vanguard


Updated: May 03, 2019 10:19 PM
Created: May 03, 2019 09:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Test data dropped from New Mexico teacher evaluations
Test data dropped from New Mexico teacher evaluations
High school students block traffic during climate change protest
High school students block traffic during climate change protest
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Advertisement




City waves yellow flag over go-kart track liquor license
City waves yellow flag over go-kart track liquor license
Nonprofit works to address feral cats out in force
Nonprofit works to address feral cats out in force
Coding problem led to mistake on MVD vehicle registration notices
Coding problem led to mistake on MVD vehicle registration notices
Test data dropped from New Mexico teacher evaluations
Test data dropped from New Mexico teacher evaluations
High school students block traffic during climate change protest
High school students block traffic during climate change protest