City works to improve response times for abandoned vehicle 311 calls

Another employee reported the vehicle to 311 on Jan. 27. Shortly afterwards, a third report was made about the same car—this time with a broken window—on Feb 3.

Last week, the city touted how they were improving follow-throughs within the 311 department.

"Citizens, community members, should have and do have a reasonable expectation that the city will follow through on the request,” said Brian Osterloh, director of tech & innovation with the city of Albuquerque.

The city said part of problem they’re trying to address is determining which reports are duplicates, or “ghost tickets”, and which ones are new reports. 311 employees have to manually go through those reports to close them in their old data system.

KOB 4 previously reported back in November that there were nearly 1,000 open cases of abandoned cars. At the beginning of February, that number dropped to 467.

As for Jessica Salazar, she said the city communicated with her every step of the way.

"They came out to let us know they hadn't tracked down an owner, once they did that they were going to tow it away,” she said.

The city said they have been working to improve their responsiveness.

"It's very comforting to know that we can call them and they'll respond,” Salazar added.