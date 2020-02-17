City works to improve response times for abandoned vehicle 311 calls

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The city said they have been working to improve their 311 system especially in regard to one particular issue: abandoned cars.
KOB 4 tracked a report near 2nd and Marble to see if the city was following through on those improvements and noticed that some reports still remained open even after the vehicle had been towed.
Jessica Salazar made a report to 311 after she noticed an abandoned vehicle outside her business near 2nd and Marble—the same report that KOB 4 tracked.
"I would say a good month when I noticed it. I thought it was a worker’s. I always see it there, thought it was a worker’s,” she said.
Another employee reported the vehicle to 311 on Jan. 27. Shortly afterwards, a third report was made about the same car—this time with a broken window—on Feb 3.
Last week, the city touted how they were improving follow-throughs within the 311 department.
"Citizens, community members, should have and do have a reasonable expectation that the city will follow through on the request,” said Brian Osterloh, director of tech & innovation with the city of Albuquerque.
The city said part of problem they’re trying to address is determining which reports are duplicates, or “ghost tickets”, and which ones are new reports. 311 employees have to manually go through those reports to close them in their old data system.
KOB 4 previously reported back in November that there were nearly 1,000 open cases of abandoned cars. At the beginning of February, that number dropped to 467.
As for Jessica Salazar, she said the city communicated with her every step of the way.
"They came out to let us know they hadn't tracked down an owner, once they did that they were going to tow it away,” she said.
The city said they have been working to improve their responsiveness.
"It's very comforting to know that we can call them and they'll respond,” Salazar added.
