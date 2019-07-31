City works to protect homes along Bear Canyon Arroyo

Once the water comes down from the Sandias, it picks up speed. The erosion at the arroyo is just from one monsoon season.

"The absolute worst case scenario is part of this home could eventually start falling into the arroyo," Minana said.

Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the city's Municipal Development Department, said they're working to shift the flow of water by putting in fences.

"The sediment is going to catch in this part of the fence and it's going to build up naturally and push the water closer toward the center of the arroyo," Chandler said.

He said the $125,000 project won't have a big impact on the environment and should wrap up next week.

"It keeps the character of the arroyo," he said. "You don't have a big cement wall in the arroyo, blocking the water."

Minana is grateful for that – but she's still nervous for some of her neighbors who live close to the edge of the arroyo.