City's marketing director talks about the 'One Albuquerque' initiative | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City's marketing director talks about the 'One Albuquerque' initiative

Marian Camacho
July 11, 2019 06:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The One Albuquerque initiative was created by the city in hopes of helping Albuquerque rediscover its potential.

Advertisement

The city's marketing director Carlos Contreras stopped by the KOB studio Thursday to talk about the initiative and how you can be a part of it. 

Watch the full video for more and click here for more information on One Albuquerque.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: July 11, 2019 06:46 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigating person's death at Albuquerque apartment complex
Police investigating person's death at Albuquerque apartment complex
Surveillance video shows man breaking into car in NE Heights
Surveillance video shows man breaking into car in NE Heights
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
APS employees to get pay raise
APS employees to get pay raise
State drops case against man accused of murder
State drops case against man accused of murder
Advertisement




Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Santa Fe files lawsuit against major opioid manufacturer
Santa Fe files lawsuit against major opioid manufacturer
Louisiana braces for slow-moving possible weekend hurricane
Louisiana braces for slow-moving possible weekend hurricane
Apartment is a complete loss following overnight fire
file photo
Fans watch as NM United falls to Minnesota 6-1
Fans watch as NM United falls to Minnesota 6-1