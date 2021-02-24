Citywide initiative offers job training to small businesses

According to the city, the program has helped 31 businesses and 43 employees learn new skills such as online marketing.

Tom Briones, with Briones Business Law Consulting, said the program helped them through the pandemic.

"It was valuable because we could definitely see my person that does our digital marketing—she was able to start being more consistent on messaging and targeting our audience better, so I can definitely see value for us,” he said.

Participating businesses have to agree to create a new job within two years.

While the program has been a success, city officials said they’re still looking for more companies to sign up.

"As we begin to enter economic recovery, small businesses are going to need a skilled workforce,” Jaramillo said. “Not just small businesses, but businesses in general may need to pivot, and so JTA is a perfect program for employers that are looking to skill up their employees."

