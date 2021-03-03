Civil rights claim seeks $1.8 billion or in-person schooling

The Associated Press
Created: March 03, 2021 06:38 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Accusations of civil rights violations have been filed against the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education on behalf of students who cannot return to in-person learning.
In documents obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, attorneys are seeking as much as $1.8 billion on behalf of the district's nearly 90,000 students to cover private school tuition, citing constitutional guarantees to an adequate education.
Many New Mexico school districts have opted not to dramatically increase in-person learning despite approval from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta declined to comment because the situation involves pending litigation.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)