Class-action lawsuit claims City of Albuquerque paid women less than men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is facing a class action lawsuit from five women who say they are being paid less than men for doing the same job.

The employees claim the city is violating the New Mexico Fair Pay for Women Act.



"The city has been systematically violating the Fair Pay for Women Act since it was enacted, which was in 2013," said civil rights attorney Alexandra Freedman Smith. "And the plaintiffs in this case brought this to the attention of the city all the way back in 2016, but at no point has the city tried to rectify this.”



Cindy Pino, an evidence technician, is one of the women on the lawsuit.