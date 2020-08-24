Class-action lawsuit claims City of Albuquerque paid women less than men

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is facing a class action lawsuit from five women who say they are being paid less than men for doing the same job.
The employees claim the city is violating the New Mexico Fair Pay for Women Act.
"The city has been systematically violating the Fair Pay for Women Act since it was enacted, which was in 2013," said civil rights attorney Alexandra Freedman Smith. "And the plaintiffs in this case brought this to the attention of the city all the way back in 2016, but at no point has the city tried to rectify this.”
Cindy Pino, an evidence technician, is one of the women on the lawsuit.
"Ms. Pino was making over $7 an hour less than the two highest paid males in that department despite the fact that Ms. Pino has worked for the city longer than them in, in this job longer than them, and there’s no reason she would be making this much," Freedman Smith said. "Over time, that adds up quite a bit”
The lawsuit demands the city immediately start paying the women the same as their male counterparts. The women area also seeking back pay.
Freedman Smith said some of the women may be owed more than $100,000. She added that she believes there are 1,300 women who are eligible to join the class-action lawsuit.
"There’s no good reason for it whatsoever other than unfair wage discrimination,”
The City of Albuquerque has not commented on the lawsuit.
