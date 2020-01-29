Class offers safety training for Realtors | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Class offers safety training for Realtors

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 29, 2020 05:30 PM
Created: January 29, 2020 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A group of Realtors learned how to avoid becoming a victim of crime.

Robbie Sanchez, a safety education instructor with SafeCitizen 360, said Realtors could be easy targets for crime.

Advertisement

"In every major market there are criminal elements that are out there, and Realtors being the kindhearted people, they become a target because they're perceived as being vulnerable," said Sanchez.

Wednesday, he spent the afternoon teaching Realtors how to avoid becoming a target.

"We live in a world, and in the real estate industry, we're constantly dealing with people we don't know so you just never know who you're going to get," said Jessica Martin, managing qualifying broker at Realty One.

Jessica Martin said safety concerns do come up.

"I always let people know where I am," said Martin. "My mom is my safety net."

Sanchez said it's important to travel in groups, meet people for the first time in public places and exchange identifying information. Sanchez said it's important for the people they are meeting to not know that they will be alone.

"A phrase that you use that lets them know that you're not going to be alone, something that lets them know you have a plan of action," said Sanchez.

In addition to the class, Sanchez is hosting another class with the Albuquerque Police Department in February.  It's at the northwest area command on Feb. 2. It's open to everyone.

Click here for more information about the meeting


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO: 2 dead after car chase ends with crash on Unser
BCSO: 2 dead after car chase ends with crash on Unser
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
APD: Pedestrian was likely jaywalking when hit by ART bus
APD: Pedestrian was likely jaywalking when hit by ART bus
APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple
APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple
Suspected rapist to be held in jail pending trial
Suspected rapist to be held in jail pending trial
Advertisement


One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
Lawmakers seek to close gap in statute of limitations for sex crimes against children
Lawmakers seek to close gap in statute of limitations for sex crimes against children
Lobo basketball player apologizes for hosting party where 2 were shot
Lobo basketball player apologizes for hosting party where 2 were shot
Thieves rob string of hotels over the weekend
Thieves rob string of hotels over the weekend
Beekeeper conference coming to Albuquerque
Beekeeper conference coming to Albuquerque