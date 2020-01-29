Class offers safety training for Realtors

"We live in a world, and in the real estate industry, we're constantly dealing with people we don't know so you just never know who you're going to get," said Jessica Martin, managing qualifying broker at Realty One.

Jessica Martin said safety concerns do come up.

"I always let people know where I am," said Martin. "My mom is my safety net."

Sanchez said it's important to travel in groups, meet people for the first time in public places and exchange identifying information. Sanchez said it's important for the people they are meeting to not know that they will be alone.

"A phrase that you use that lets them know that you're not going to be alone, something that lets them know you have a plan of action," said Sanchez.

In addition to the class, Sanchez is hosting another class with the Albuquerque Police Department in February. It's at the northwest area command on Feb. 2. It's open to everyone.

Click here for more information about the meeting