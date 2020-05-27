Classic car in Diocese of Gallup fundraiser stolen | KOB 4
Advertisement

Classic car in Diocese of Gallup fundraiser stolen

Classic car in Diocese of Gallup fundraiser stolen

The Associated Press
Created: May 27, 2020 09:13 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in New Mexico says thieves stole a classic car officials were using to raise money for a vocations program.

The Gallup Independent reports security cameras from the Diocese of Gallup captured two men in a dark Chevy Silverado stealing the 1966 Plymouth Sport Fury last week.

Advertisement

Diocese’s spokeswoman Suzanne Hammons says the Sport Fury attached to a trailer and secured to a railing in the Cathedral’s parking lot while awaiting transfer to a buyer.

The Plymouth Sport Fury has a New Mexico license plate, 716FSL.

No arrests have been made.

The Rev. Matthew Keller started the V8s for Vocations program several years ago to raise funds to educate seminary students studying for the priesthood in the Diocese of Gallup.

Keller says a woman who had lost her husband donated the Fury to V8s for Vocations a couple of years ago.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque
APD Homicide Unit investigates death at Coronado Park
APD Homicide Unit investigates death at Coronado Park
Concerned mother accuses man of targeting kids online
Concerned mother accuses man of targeting kids online
Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday
Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday
Silver City restaurant continues operations after license revoked, cease and desist order
Silver City restaurant continues operations after license revoked, cease and desist order
Advertisement


New Mexico studies single-payer care amid pandemic
New Mexico studies single-payer care amid pandemic
Navajo Nation reports more than 1,500 COVID-19 recoveries
Navajo Nation reports more than 1,500 COVID-19 recoveries
Navy Veteran asks for public's help finding his stolen motorcycle
Navy Veteran asks for public's help finding his stolen motorcycle
APD Homicide Unit investigates death at Coronado Park
APD Homicide Unit investigates death at Coronado Park
Classic car in Diocese of Gallup fundraiser stolen
Classic car in Diocese of Gallup fundraiser stolen