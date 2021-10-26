Classic Halloween double feature to kick off return of historic Nob Hill theater

Brianna Wilson
Updated: October 26, 2021 11:39 AM
Created: October 26, 2021 11:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We would like, if you may, to take you on a strange journey and tell you about a spook-tacular double feature this Saturday at a historic theater in Nob Hill.
The Historic Lobo Theater Lounge and Event Center is celebrating Halloween weekend with a showing of 1968's "Night of the Living Dead", followed by "The Rocky Horror Picture Show".
"At 12:01 on the dot, it is the very first event of Halloween," Cameron Illidge-Welch, who plays mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter, said.
If you have ever been to a midnight showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", you know this is not a typical trip to the movies where you only get one show. Cameron Illidge-Welch is among the stars of the on-stage show acting out everything that is happening on-screen.
"To the end, my favorite part is probably that first entrance where you hear this big, low banging-like drums and then all of a sudden, I turn around and the shenanigans start," Illidge-Welch said. "It's insanity."
The audience is also encouraged to participate and dress up in their Transylvania best and to pick up a prop bag along with their ticket.
"Please be prepared for an immersive experience. You will be involved in the show," Illidge-Welch said. "You get to throw things at the stage, including rice during the wedding, toast for the toast to absent friends, water guns and things like that."
As classic as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is to the film world, the Lobo Theater is to Nob Hill, as the theater opened in 1938 as an entertainment hotspot. The double feature will be the first event for the theater since being renovated with reupholstered seating, new lighting, bigger bathrooms and updates to the bar and lounge.
J. Richard Rivas, owner of The Historic Lobo Theater Lounge and Event Center, said they are "looking at a 1940s-type of swanky atmosphere," which fits the double feature's vibe of bringing the Lobo back and taking visitors back in time – in a time warp, if you will.
"Come see us! It's going to be so much fun!" Illidge-Welch, the mad scientist in the show, exclaimed.
Tickets are available online at The Historic Lobo Theater website.
