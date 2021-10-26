Classic Halloween double feature to kick off return of historic Nob Hill theater

"To the end, my favorite part is probably that first entrance where you hear this big, low banging-like drums and then all of a sudden, I turn around and the shenanigans start," Illidge-Welch said. "It's insanity."

The audience is also encouraged to participate and dress up in their Transylvania best and to pick up a prop bag along with their ticket.

"Please be prepared for an immersive experience. You will be involved in the show," Illidge-Welch said. "You get to throw things at the stage, including rice during the wedding, toast for the toast to absent friends, water guns and things like that."

As classic as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is to the film world, the Lobo Theater is to Nob Hill, as the theater opened in 1938 as an entertainment hotspot. The double feature will be the first event for the theater since being renovated with reupholstered seating, new lighting, bigger bathrooms and updates to the bar and lounge.

J. Richard Rivas, owner of The Historic Lobo Theater Lounge and Event Center, said they are "looking at a 1940s-type of swanky atmosphere," which fits the double feature's vibe of bringing the Lobo back and taking visitors back in time – in a time warp, if you will.

"Come see us! It's going to be so much fun!" Illidge-Welch, the mad scientist in the show, exclaimed.

Tickets are available online at The Historic Lobo Theater website.