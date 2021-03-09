Clean fuel proposal gets green light from New Mexico panel

The Associated Press
Updated: March 09, 2021 01:48 PM
Created: March 09, 2021 01:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico could join California and Oregon with a statewide clean fuel standard under legislation that has the backing of environmentalists and top Democrats in the state.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been pushing the proposal as a way to meet her carbon reduction goals.
Her administration says the transportation sector amounts to the second-largest greenhouse gas-emitter in New Mexico and that targeting fuel could make a difference.
Critics say it will lead to higher gas prices in the poverty-stricken state.
The state Senate Finance Committee advanced the bill on a party-line vote Tuesday.
It still needs approval from the full Senate and the House.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)