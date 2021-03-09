Clean fuel proposal gets green light from New Mexico panel | KOB 4

Clean fuel proposal gets green light from New Mexico panel

Clean fuel proposal gets green light from New Mexico panel

The Associated Press
Updated: March 09, 2021 01:48 PM
Created: March 09, 2021 01:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico could join California and Oregon with a statewide clean fuel standard under legislation that has the backing of environmentalists and top Democrats in the state.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been pushing the proposal as a way to meet her carbon reduction goals.

Her administration says the transportation sector amounts to the second-largest greenhouse gas-emitter in New Mexico and that targeting fuel could make a difference.

Critics say it will lead to higher gas prices in the poverty-stricken state.

The state Senate Finance Committee advanced the bill on a party-line vote Tuesday.

It still needs approval from the full Senate and the House.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

2 additional suspects arrested in connection to death of 11-year-old boy
Mugshots for Santos Garcia (left) and Erik Carrillo-Garcia (right)
Homicide victim's family speaks out about grisly Sunport deaths
Homicide victim's family speaks out about grisly Sunport deaths
Pay it 4ward: Santo Domingo man recognized for his small acts of kindness
Pay it 4ward: Santo Domingo man recognized for his small acts of kindness
New Mexico schools to transition to full in-person learning April 5
New Mexico schools to transition to full in-person learning April 5
Slideshow: Remembering those who lost their lives to COVID-19
Slideshow: Remembering those who lost their lives to COVID-19