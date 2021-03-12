Clean fuel standard wins approval by New Mexico Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state Senate has approved a bill to create a clean fuel standard that environmentalists and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham say would move the state closer to reaching its carbon reduction goals.

Endorsed on a 25-14 vote, the proposed legislation calls for a gradual reduction in the carbon intensity of transportation fuels and applies to companies that refine, blend or import transportation fuels.