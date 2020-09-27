Clergy sex abuse settlements ends community garden

Leyva secured grant money and negotiated a lease with the Santa Fe Archdiocese, who owns the land, only for the church to reportedly change course and put it up for sale. That’s because the church owes millions of dollars to survivors who were sexually abused at the hands of Catholic priests.

"I think it's unfortunate that the Catholic Church is in that situation, and they have to take away from their whole purpose because of what has happened,” Brasel said.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish sent KOB 4 the following statements about their decision to sell the land:

"Pope Francis acknowledges in Laudato Si’ that one of the goals of the universal Church and all religions is to promote the integral development of the human race, recognizing that true human fulfillment comes through proper stewardship of God’s creation and respecting the environment that surrounds us. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish thanks Semillas de los Griegos for the work that they are doing “to promote the benefits of locally grown, organic food that is environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost effective” and we are continuing to explore ways with them to direct their passion for our community and utilize the resources that we have been blessed with.

"The plot of land you’re inquiring about is part of the channeling injunction in the ongoing bankruptcy at the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. The proceeds of the sale will hopefully be given to the survivors of clerical sexual abuse. Our prayers are with all those affected."

For now, the view of the dirt lot will remain the same until someone buys it and builds.

"I think it's kind of contradictory that a church can't support the community because that's what churches are supposed to do,” Brasel added.

