Cleveland High School shooter released from treatment, charges dropped

Hawker Vanguard
Updated: July 18, 2020 10:13 PM
Created: July 18, 2020 09:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A teenager accused of firing a gun inside Rio Rancho high school last year has been released from custody and his charges have been dismissed.
According to District Attorney Lemuel Martinez, Joshua Owen was sent to a children’s psychiatric hospital, but they refused to hold him.
Owen was released in late June and was initially sent to treatment after being found incompetent to stand trial.
Owen’s parents are still facing charges for not securing the gun Owen brought to Cleveland High School back in February 2019.
According to court documents, police found a list on Owen after the shooting that described a plan to kill his ex-girlfriend, kill other people then commit suicide with his last bullet.
Owen was taken into custody in an arroyo near his home and was charged with attempt to commit a felony (murder), unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person less than 19 years of age.
D.A. Martinez said he believes the charges can be refiled, unless Owen commits another crime.
