Cleveland High School shooter released from treatment, charges dropped | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Cleveland High School shooter released from treatment, charges dropped

Hawker Vanguard
Updated: July 18, 2020 10:13 PM
Created: July 18, 2020 09:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A teenager accused of firing a gun inside Rio Rancho high school last year has been released from custody and his charges have been dismissed.

According to District Attorney Lemuel Martinez, Joshua Owen was sent to a children’s psychiatric hospital, but they refused to hold him.

Advertisement

Owen was released in late June and was initially sent to treatment after being found incompetent to stand trial.

Owen’s parents are still facing charges for not securing the gun Owen brought to Cleveland High School back in February 2019.

According to court documents, police found a list on Owen after the shooting that described a plan to kill his ex-girlfriend, kill other people then commit suicide with his last bullet.

Owen was taken into custody in an arroyo near his home and was charged with attempt to commit a felony (murder), unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person less than 19 years of age.

D.A. Martinez said he believes the charges can be refiled, unless Owen commits another crime.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 280 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 280 additional COVID-19 cases
Homicide call-out initiated after man was found dead in car
Homicide call-out initiated after man was found dead in car
Woman seriously injured in northern New Mexico bear attack
Woman seriously injured in northern New Mexico bear attack
Rio Rancho rally shows support for law enforcement
Rio Rancho rally shows support for law enforcement
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Advertisement


City of Albuquerque rolls out new Outdoor Dining Grant Program for restaurants
City of Albuquerque rolls out new Outdoor Dining Grant Program for restaurants
Cleveland High School shooter released from treatment, charges dropped
Cleveland High School shooter released from treatment, charges dropped
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 280 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 280 additional COVID-19 cases
Rio Rancho rally shows support for law enforcement
Rio Rancho rally shows support for law enforcement
Special Olympics holds socially distanced drive-thru awards ceremony for Virtual Games
Special Olympics holds socially distanced drive-thru awards ceremony for Virtual Games