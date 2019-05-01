Cleveland High School student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average | KOB 4
Cleveland High School student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average

Tessa Mentus
May 02, 2019 12:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Miranda Rivera will graduate from Cleveland High School with an impressive GPA while overcoming obstacles many adults never face.

“I'm salutatorian. It's exciting,” Miranda said. “My cumulative GPA for winning or gaining salutatorian is 4.306, and just this year for my senior year, I have a 4.83.”

It’s an accomplishment Miranda’s teachers admire.

“She was already salutatorian last year— with her GPA and so on— and took six AP classes,” Alessio Lerro said.

While maintaining her grades, Miranda was also part of National Honor Society, the Medical Club at school and participated in community service projects.

Miranda is also part of a band.

Her mother is impressed with how much Miranda is able to juggle.

“I can't even believe it sometimes,” Erica Wilson said.

Miranda made all three of her parents proud; her mother, stepdad— and her birth father, Leroy, who had advanced brain and lung cancer.

“He started to not be able to walk by himself and he was just confused a lot and sometimes when he was drinking, he would spill it on himself,” Miranda said. “He couldn't get up to go to the bathroom without me helping him go.”

Miranda went from child to sole caretaker at 15 years old.

“Taking him to his appointments... and listening to what the doctors would tell me, I had to get his prescriptions, make sure he took them on time,” Miranda said.

For two years, she took care of her father while dealing with a challenging workload at school.

“Her strength to be able to continue forward, it just blows my mind,” said Miranda’s school counselor Josh Garcia.

Miranda’s father passed away in August, just as her final year of high school began.

“I think she has shown to herself to be way more resilient than she thought she would, and I guess she finally has a perception of that to herself because she really needs to know that about herself,” Mr. Lerro said.

Miranda received a presidential scholarship to UNM.

She plans to study emergency medicine before applying to medical school.

