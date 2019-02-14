Cleveland High School will get gunshot detection system | KOB 4
Cleveland High School will get gunshot detection system

Joy Wang
February 14, 2019 10:30 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Cleveland and Rio Rancho High Schools are going to get a gunshot detection system in the next few months.

If a shot is fired in a school, sensors would immediately locate where it happened and what weapon was used. 

The Rio Rancho Public Schools district has already seen other security upgrades, like new cameras with LED monitors. The district will have 10 armed security guards on campuses this year. 

In fact, they were in training on Thursday. 

"The individuals that are going through training right now, I believe all of them are actually retired police officers with more than 20 years experience each," said Michael Baker, chief operations officer at Rio Rancho Public Schools.

Social workers, counselors and teachers are reminded to be proactive and look for red flags. 

"We replay the critical incident, how we responded, what we did right, and what we can improve on," Baker said. 

During the incident at Cleveland High School on Thursday morning, cameras assisted the first responders on the scene. 

"Because of our video system, we were able to actually track the shooter. We knew where the shooter started, where the weapon wound up, we knew how the shooter exited the building, and that information assisted law enforcement in the apprehension," Baker said.

New fencing will be going up through the district to limit access to schools. 

Armed security guards are expected in a few weeks. 

Joy Wang


Updated: February 14, 2019 10:30 PM
Created: February 14, 2019 09:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

