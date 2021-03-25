Cliff's Amusement Park plans to open in May | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Cliff's Amusement Park plans to open in May

Tamara Lopez
Updated: March 25, 2021 06:27 PM
Created: March 25, 2021 04:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Cliff's Amusement Park is preparing to open.

The amusement park has been closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're hiring for really all of our seasonal positions," said general manager Justin Hays. "We're looking to open early May, and so the hiring process starts now, and we bring our employees in to train them and get them ready to go."

Hays says positions range from ride operators to cleaning staff.

Hays said season passes that were purchased in 2020 will be valid for the 2021 season.

"Well we're excited, you know we've been closed now going on eighteen months, and so for us to get up and running again is a big deal obviously, and we're looking forward to it," Hays said.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Cliff's Amusement Park plans to open in May
Cliff's Amusement Park plans to open in May
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 235 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 235 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico to issue $600 one-time tax rebates amid pandemic
New Mexico to issue $600 one-time tax rebates amid pandemic
DA Torrez among those raising concern after numerous public safety bills failed during legislative session
DA Torrez among those raising concern after numerous public safety bills failed during legislative session
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths