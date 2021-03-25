Cliff's Amusement Park plans to open in May

Tamara Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Cliff's Amusement Park is preparing to open.
The amusement park has been closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're hiring for really all of our seasonal positions," said general manager Justin Hays. "We're looking to open early May, and so the hiring process starts now, and we bring our employees in to train them and get them ready to go."
Hays says positions range from ride operators to cleaning staff.
Hays said season passes that were purchased in 2020 will be valid for the 2021 season.
"Well we're excited, you know we've been closed now going on eighteen months, and so for us to get up and running again is a big deal obviously, and we're looking forward to it," Hays said.
